Christian Vazquez Stays Hot As Red Sox Take Down Yankees In Series Finale

It was a good day for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Tanner Houck dominated in his second career big league start, the offense was firing on all cylinders and Boston took down the New York Yankees for the first time this season.

Christian Vazquez entered the game on an offensive tear, batting .370 with a home run over his last seven games entering Sunday. The Red Sox catcher continued his solid stretch in the 10-2 win adding yet another hit.

For more on Vazquez’s day and the Red Sox win, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images