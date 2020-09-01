Christian Vazquez Thankful To Stick With Red Sox Beyond MLB Trade Deadline

Christian Vazquez made it clear before the Major League Baseball trade deadline that he’d like to stay with the Boston Red Sox for his entire career.

So, he understandably was relieved Monday when the Red Sox didn’t trade him despite rumors suggesting Boston might move the veteran catcher while revamping its roster for 2021 and beyond.

“I’m happy to be here and stay here,” Vazquez told reporters Monday during a video conference. “It was a lot of rumors, but finally we made it here and we’re still here with this beautiful jersey, and I hope we stay here for a long time.”

Vazquez, drafted by the Red Sox in 2008, debuted with Boston in 2014. He since has evolved into one of the game’s better all-around backstops, flashing glimpses of his offensive potential along with his highly regarded defensive aptitude.

Vazquez, who just turned 30 in August, is under contract through next season, during which he’ll earn a little north of $6 million. The Red Sox also hold a club option for 2022 at a very reasonable $7 million.

It’s possible the Red Sox view Vazquez as part of their long-term future, despite going into rebuild mode amid their 2020 struggles. But it was fair to wonder whether Boston would consider trading him to a contender in need of catching help given his talent, track record and relatively team-friendly deal.

“It’s tough. A lot of thinking,” Vazquez said. “I’ve never been in this position. This is the first year of my career of being in a lot of rumors for trades. But it’s part of the game. It’s part of the business. It’s a tough game. We can’t control that. We can control what we control, come here and play hard every day and do our best.

“It’s a lot of stress these couple days thinking about it. But Thank God we stayed here.”

Vazquez never has played for another franchise. Nor does he want to.

For now, his wish has been granted, after some undoubtedly tense moments that saw his Red Sox future flash before his eyes.

