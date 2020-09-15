Clippers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

It’s time for the two best words in sports: Game 7.

The Clippers and Nuggets will meet Tuesday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble for a do-or-die showdown in their second-round NBA Playoffs series. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Will the Nuggets make it three wins in a row after going down 3-1 in the series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Clippers-Nuggets Game 7 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images