Clippers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Clippers on Wednesday can put the Nuggets on the brink of elimination.
Los Angeles currently holds a 2-1 edge over Denver in the teams’ Western Conference Semifinals series. The Clippers won Games 1 and 3, while the Nuggets took Game 2.
They’ll meet Wednesday night for Game 4 inside the Walt Disney World bubble.
Here’s how to watch Clippers-Nuggets Game 4 online:
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images