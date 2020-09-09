Clippers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Clippers on Wednesday can put the Nuggets on the brink of elimination.

Los Angeles currently holds a 2-1 edge over Denver in the teams’ Western Conference Semifinals series. The Clippers won Games 1 and 3, while the Nuggets took Game 2.

They’ll meet Wednesday night for Game 4 inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

Here’s how to watch Clippers-Nuggets Game 4 online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images