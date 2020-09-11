Coach Mike Ferullo, Boston Bulldogs Continue To Run For Great Cause

Mike Ferullo and the Boston Bulldogs are running for a great cause.

The Boston-based running club and non-profit organization gives a safety net and support system to anyone who needs it in the battle against addiction.

The group, established in 2008 by Coach Ferullo, holds weekly runs everywhere from Quincy, Mass., to Chicago, Ill., where people are encouraged to come join in and run together as the group collectively bonds and fights against addiction.

COVID-19 has completely changed the world, but the Boston Bulldogs still have been able to prepare and train safely for the upcoming virtual Boston Marathon being held on Sep. 12.

Check out their story above and donate here!