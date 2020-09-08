Colin Kaepernick Has Higher ‘Madden’ Rating Than Cam Newton, These QBs

Is the free agent quarterback's rating too high?

Colin Kaepernick is back in “Madden,” but his player rating has many football fans scratching their heads.

EA Sports on Tuesday announced that Kaepernick’s digital likeness will appear as a free agent in “Madden NFL 21,” marking the controversial quarterback’s first appearance in the franchise since the 2016 version. In a statement, EA Sports explained its decision both to add Kaepernick and to give him a starting-caliber rating of 81.

Take a look:

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2016, has a higher “Madden” rating than the following quarterbacks, among others:

— Cam Newton
— Kyler Murray
— Baker Mayfield
— Josh Allen
— Ryan Tannehill
— Derek Carr
— Teddy Bridgewater
— Sam Darnold
— Joe Burrow
— Jared Goff

Kaepernick is the top-rated free agent quarterback, as well as a top-15 quarterback overall.

Let the debating begin.

