Colts Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

Let the games begin.

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in an NFL Week 1 game. The AFC South rivals both have playoff aspirations, and starting the season on a winning note will be an important step toward fulfilling those aspirations.

The teams split last season’s meetings, with each side winning at home. Will the Jags profit from home-field advantage in 2020?

Here’s how to watch Colts vs.Jaguars:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images