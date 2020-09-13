Colts Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The AFC South rivals both have playoff aspirations

Let the games begin.

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in an NFL Week 1 game. The AFC South rivals both have playoff aspirations, and starting the season on a winning note will be an important step toward fulfilling those aspirations.

The teams split last season’s meetings, with each side winning at home. Will the Jags profit from home-field advantage in 2020?

Here’s how to watch Colts vs.Jaguars:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

More NFL:

Skip Bayless Doesn’t Apologize To Dak Prescott, Essentially Doubles Down

Related