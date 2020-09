The WNBA playoffs are set to tip off on Sep. 15.

The Connecticut Sun (10-12) enter the postseason as the No. 7 seed and will take on the Chicago Sky.

Connecticut and Chicago split their two matchups since the league’s return to play with the Sky coming out on top 100-93 on Aug. 8, and the Sun taking the rematch 77-74 on Aug. 14.

