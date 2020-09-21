Connor Hellebuyck Beats Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy For Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck is your 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner.
The Winnipeg Jets goalie was named the winner Monday night prior to Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Hellebuyck finished the shortened NHL season with a 31-21-5 record, 2.57 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. The 27-year-old also was tied for a league-best six shutouts.
The goalie beat out Boston Bruins’ Tuukka Rask and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Hellubuyck also is the first Jet to win the Vezina Trophy.
Thumbnail photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images