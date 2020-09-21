Connor Hellebuyck Beats Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy For Vezina Trophy

Connor Hellebuyck is your 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie was named the winner Monday night prior to Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Connor Hellebuyck of the @NHLJets is the 2019-20 recipient of the Vezina Trophy, awarded “to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position,” as selected by the general managers of the NHL’s 31 teams. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/JNm88NLkVi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 21, 2020

Hellebuyck finished the shortened NHL season with a 31-21-5 record, 2.57 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. The 27-year-old also was tied for a league-best six shutouts.

Connor Hellebuyck, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist for the second time in three seasons (2nd in 2017-18), is the first goaltender in @NHLJets / Thrashers history to capture the award. #NHLAwards #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/N96w3BrfCM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 21, 2020

The goalie beat out Boston Bruins’ Tuukka Rask and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Hellubuyck also is the first Jet to win the Vezina Trophy.

