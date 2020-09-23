Controversy Coming? Celtics Vs. Heat Game 4 Officials Will Make You Uneasy

The officials for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals have been announced, and let’s just say the assignments for Wednesday night’s pivotal showdown probably evoke an uneasy feeling regardless of whether you support the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat.

Scott Foster will serve as the crew chief, working alongside Tony Brothers and Tre Maddox.

This is significant because Foster and Brothers, in particular, often are regarded as two of the NBA’s most controversial referees.

Don’t believe us? Just do a quick Twitter search, and you’ll surely stumble across plenty of bickering.

Now, who does this favor? Probably neither team more than the other.