Could Patriots Contend For Super Bowl LV? Max Kellerman Believes So

The New England Patriots may already have exceeded early season expectations, playing their first games without quarterback Tom Brady and seemingly not missing a beat.

But does that mean the Patriots have what it takes to be in the mix for the AFC Championship? And contend for a Super Bowl this February? ESPN’s Max Kellerman, somewhat surprisingly, seems to believe so.

“I think they can go to the Super Bowl. I think they can potentially win a Super Bowl, I think they can do it this year,” Kellerman said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“The Chiefs are the favorite. I’m taking the Chiefs. Every year that this Chiefs group is together especially (Andy) Reid and (Patrick) Mahomes, Chiefs are my favorites. But could they do it? Could the Patriots do it? I think the Patriots might be, it’s very early, but I think they might be the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC, as I was saying yesterday,” Kellerman continued.

He further explained his reasoning, as well.