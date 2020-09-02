Could Robert Williams’ ‘Timelord’ Nickname Lead To Watch Sponsorship?

If you’ve paid any attention to the Celtics in the last two years, you’ve likely heard about Robert Williams’ infamous “Timelord” nickname.

The monicker has brought plenty of attention Williams’ way as he’s worked his way up Boston’s ranks. But could it help him earn something like, say, a watch sponsorship?

While he wouldn’t confirm if a real deal actually is in the works, Williams did hint at some potential interest.

“… (T)hey’ve reached out, they’ve reached out,” Williams admitted during a video conference call Tuesday before the C’s Game 2 victory over the Toronto Raptors, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “It may or may not be in the works, they’ve reached out.”

Timex already caught wind of Williams’ nickname in and reached out to the Celtics star via Twitter in Dec. 2018.

But will his nickname lead to something more? Only time will tell.