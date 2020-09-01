Could Saints Really Consider Trading Running Back Alvin Kamara?

Could one of the league’s premier running backs be on the move?

The NFL world had a bomb dropped Tuesday as well-known league reporter Josina Anderson tweeted the New Orleans Saints are “open to trading” running back Alvin Kamara.

The news follows reports that Kamara had consecutive unexecuted absences from practices held earlier this week. Those absences were reportedly related to contract issues.

But could the Saints really consider trading one of the league’s best two-way backs, especially from a team that’s clearly in win-now mode as quarterback Drew Brees continues at the helm?

Those from around the NFL, and Saints specifically, shared their reactions to the ongoing issue.