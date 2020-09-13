Cowboys Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch Week 1 Game Online

Sunday Night Football is back, and Week 1 is starting off with a bang.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and the Dallas Cowboys will take on Jared Goff, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever game at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It also will be the first game for Dallas’ new head coach Mike McCarthy, as well. It’s got all the making to be a great one.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Rams online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images