Both the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys look to build off their exciting Week 2 wins.

Seattle defeated the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football,” while Dallas completed an epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Can the Seahawks remain undefeated? Or will the Cowboys hand them their first loss of the season? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys Vs. Seahawks:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images