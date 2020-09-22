CT Sun Vs. Aces Preview: Connecticut Looks To Extend Series Lead To Two Games

The Connecticut Sun upset the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semifinals Friday night, but can they repeat their fate Tuesday night?

They certainly will try in Game 2 of their best-of-five series against Las Vegas.

The No. 7 Sun outscored the No. 1 Aces 87-62 on Sunday night thanks partly to a 31-point performance from Jasmine Thomas. Alyssa Thomas and Natisha Hiedeman reached double figures scoring, too.

There’s still plenty of time for the Aces to bounce back, though. And considering they’ve got players like WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry at their disposal, Vegas certainly isn’t out of the running yet.

Will the Sun take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series? Or will the Aces even things up at one game apiece?