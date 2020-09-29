CT Sun Vs. Aces Preview: WNBA Finals Spot Up For Grabs In Decisive Game 5

The Sun have one last chance to do the unthinkable against the Aces.

Connecticut on Tuesday will battle Las Vegas in a decisive Game 5 to determine who will take on the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Finals. It’s been quite a series, and it all comes to an end in just a few hours.

The seventh-seeded Sun entered the series as massive underdogs, but stunned the first-seeded Aces in Games 1 and 3. Las Vegas avoided elimination, however, with a solid performance in Game 4 on Sunday.

In the end, only one team will manage to advance and play the stacked Storm. But will Connecticut continue its Cinderella run? Or will Vegas finally edge out the pesky Sun?

Here’s how to watch Game 5:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

Recent meetings

It looks as if the Sun were on their way to the Finals early in Game 4, but the Aces ended those hopes with a dominant second half. Angel McCoughtry (29 points) led the charge while A’ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson (18 points apiece) provided some much-needed support.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner has had an impact in one way or another in each of the first four games for the Sun. She and Alyssa Thomas, who has been slowed by a shoulder injury, will need to play at full force if Connecticut wants to see its season extend beyond Tuesday night.

Likewise, the Aces will need stars like Wilson, McCoughtry and Robinson to produce one more. A little more help from Jackie Young and Kayla McBride certainly would give them an edge, too.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images