CT Sun Vs. Mercury Preview: Connecticut Can Claim Playoff Spot With Win

There’s only one WNBA team on playoff watch Monday: the Connecticut Sun.

The seventh-seeded Sun can clinch a spot in the 2020 playoffs with a victory over the Phoenix Mercury, whose 12-7 record is good for fifth in the WNBA. And Connecticut has been on quite a journey to reach this point.

The Sun went 0-5 to start the season but managed to put together a 9-10 record entering the final week. That’s not the biggest story of Monday’s game, though.

This will be the first time DeWanna Bonner has played against the Mercury in her 10-season career. She spent all of those seasons with Phoenix, nabbing two WNBA championships and three All-Star nods along the way.

So, Monday’s game is sure to be a doozy.

Here’s how to watch the Sun vs. Mercury game:

When: Monday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent meetings

Believe it or not, this is the first time the two teams are meeting this season.

The Sun swept the teams’ three-game season series in 2019, although two of those contests were rather close.

Players to watch

All eyes will be on Bonner, who, as noted previously, will play her former team for the first time. She’s been one of, if not the most productive member of the Sun this season, making her all the more interesting to watch.

The dangerous Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith should be watched, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images