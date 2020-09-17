CT Sun Vs. Sparks Preview: Connecticut Seeks Upset In WNBA Playoffs Second Round

The Connecticut Sun must shock the world in order to extend their season further.

The Sun will play the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy in the second round of the 2020 WNBA playoffs. This single-elimination, second-round matchup pits the No. 3 Sparks against the seventh-seeded Sun in a rematch of last season’s WNBA playoff semifinals series, which Connecticut won in a three-game sweep.

However, that was then, and this is now.

The Sparks went 15-7 in the regular season, earning a bye to the semifinals. Connecticut went 10-12 in the regular season and beat the Chicago Sky 94-81 on Tuesday night in the first round.

Here’s how to watch Sun vs. Sparks:



When: Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

Recent meetings

The Sparks and Sun have played each other twice this season, with Los Angeles winning 81-76 on July 30 and 80-76 on Aug. 28.

Players to watch

Sun star DeWanna Bonner believes the Sun can win the WNBA championship in 2020, and she’s playing like it. She scored 23 points with three assists Tuesday in the win over the Sky.

So goes Candace Parker, so go the Sparks. The Los Angeles center averaged 14.7 points and a WNBA-high 9.7 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images