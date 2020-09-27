CT. Sun Wrap: Aces Avoid Elimination And Force Game 5

The Connecticut Sun on Sunday had the chance to send the Las Vegas Aces packing, but after falling 84-75 in Game 4, the WNBA semifinal series will need another match to determine who advances to the finals.

And for that, Vegas can thank Angel McCoughtry.

After playing the Sun neck-and-neck, but trailing by a small margin after each of the first two quarters, the Aces’ forward took over the game in the third. Her 16 points that frame allowed them to create some separation and eventually take the win to avoid elimination.

She finished with a game-high 29 points with six assists, five rebounds and three steals. League MVP A’ja Wilson and Danielle Robinson had 18 points each, and Wilson’s 12 rebounds gave her a double-double.

For the Sun, DeWanna Bonner recorded the 12th postseason double-double of her career with 10 points and 15 rebounds, Alyssa Thomas dropped 15 with eight rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut’s offense with 26 points and six assists.

With that, the Sun fall to 10-13 on the season while the Aces improve to 19-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

WE HAVE ANOTHER BATTLE ON OUR HANDS

Bonner got the Sun off on the right foot, draining a 3-pointer for the first points of the game.

And the Aces allowed the Sun to take nine attempts from deep, with Connecticut going 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Vegas, meanwhile, had no 3-point attempts in the first and fewer offensive possessions. But the first quarter remained close as Connecticut turned the ball over five times.

Wilson led the Aces effort with a game-high nine points in the quarter, as they shot 57.1 percent from the field with all of their starters on the board.

Bonner had eight points in the first for the Sun, and with an Alyssa Thomas bucket, they managed a 24-22 lead entering the second.

CLEAN IT UP

Offense was a bit harder to come by in the second frame, and Vegas outscored Connecticut 15-14 while forcing them down to 39.4 percent shooting from the field.

Additionally, the Sun’s sloppy quarter also saw them rack up their seventh turnover.

Wilson had 12 points by halftime, and McCoughtry ramped things up for the Aces with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal after her usage was significantly increased.

Bonner, meanwhile, recorded a first-half triple-double with 10 points and 12 boards.

Jasmine Thomas supported with nine points, three points and two steals, and with an and-1 from Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut managed to hold on to a 38-37 lead.

VEGAS ISN’T READY TO GO HOME

McCoughtry kept the pressure on entering the third and took over the quarter.

Her 16 points in the third quarter alone matched Connecticut’s scoring in the frame, as the Sun were outscored 28-16.

Get the ball in her hands and get out of the way!@angel_35 ✖️ #ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/zjBgykaQXZ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 27, 2020

She led the game with 26 points after the third, with Wilson and Danielle Robinson having 12 points each.

For the Sun, Jasmine Thomas took things into her own hands to finish the quarter with a team-high 16 points.

Despite shooting 1-for-7 from deep, the Aces pulled away to a 65-54 lead entering the final frame.

4Q

Wilson continued the Aces’ production to open the quarter, while the Suns only got on the board from the free throw line until Jasmine Thomas hit a three five minutes into the fourth.

Both teams, however, buckled down on defense for another low scoring quarter in comparison to the third.

Vegas led by as many as 15 points, despite shooting 1-for-9 from deep.

And despite outscoring Vegas 21-19 in the final frame, Connecticut could not complete the comeback.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Credit where credit is due, McCoughtry came to play.

UP NEXT

One more game for all the marbles. The Sun and Aces tip off for Game 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Time is to be determined.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images