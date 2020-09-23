CT Sun Wrap: A’ja Wilson Takes Over To Hand Connecticut Game 2 Loss

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

SF: DeWanna Bonner

PF: Alyssa Thomas

C: Brionna Jones

TIGHT FROM THE START

Connecticut and Las Vegas went back and fourth in the first with neither team leading by more than four points before the Sun took a 23-21 advantage after the first quarter.

January led the Sun early on, scoring seven of the first nine points for the squad before leading the team with nine points. Bonner was equally impressive through the late minutes of the period, finishing the quarter with eight points.

Alyssa Thomas scored the first basket of the game for the Sun before exciting midway through the quarter.

No fear from the Rookie! She'll block the MVP if she wants!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/ilv8O4UWYy — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 22, 2020

SLIGHT EDGE

Even shorthanded, the Sun were still able to keep the pressure on the Aces, taking a 39-38 lead at the half.

Connecticut shot 44.1% from the field in the half (15-for-34) while Las Vegas converted on 42.1% of their shot attempts.

January led the way with 11 points in the half while Bonner remained with her eight first-quarter points and added three assists and two rebounds. Brionna Jones led the way on the glass with four boards to go along with her six points.

Las Vegas held a slight edge on the glass, 19-17.

That's 3️⃣ blocks for Queen Bea so farEyes#SUNState pic.twitter.com/B6O8i6M5Nn — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 22, 2020

GOING ON A RUN

The Sun took their largest lead of the game (seven) midway through the third quarter before taking a 63-59 advantage into the fourth and final quarter.

It was behind the two-headed monster of Bonner and January, who combine for 20 points in the period as Connecticut increased their shooting percentage to 48.1%.

Bonner scored 13 points in the third, heading into the fourth with a game-head 21 while January climbed to 18 in the game. The Sun benefited from shooting 42.9% from long range (6-for-14) while the Aces missed all three of their 3-point attempts.

Jas has control of the entire floor!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/eRuEvheaV8 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 23, 2020

WILSON LEADS VEGAS BACK

The Sun were outscored by 12 points in the fourth, most notably as the Aces scored the final eight points of the game.

A Brionna Jones basket in the paint tied the game at 75-all with 1:18 left. Wilson then converted on consecutive baskets in the paint, the first of which went for a traditional three-point play.

Connecticut missed their last three desperation chances as Vegas pulled it out.

Alyssa Thomas did, however, return to the bench late in the fourth and the Sun certainly are hoping she’ll be able to go for Game 3.

AT JUST WALKED IN THE BUILDING AND WE ARE ALL SCREAMING! LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/KdVvGNFyA0 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 23, 2020

PLAY OF THE GAME

Credit where it’s due, the MVP did MVP things when it matter most.

#ATTPlayoffs career-high 29 PTS, tied career-high in BLK with 7, led her team to the win.@_ajawilson22 stepped 🆙 pic.twitter.com/0WNnulQywg — WNBA (@WNBA) September 23, 2020

UP NEXT

Connecticut and Las Vegas will return to the floor for Game 3 on Thursday, with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.