CT Sun Wrap: Atlanta Leaves Connecticut At A Loss In Regular-Season Finale

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

EARLY LEAD

The Sun built a 20-15 lead after the first quarter.

Alyssa Thomas recorded a team-high seven points (2-for-4 from the field) in the quarter as six Connecticut players found the scoring column.

The Sun shot 41.2 percent from the floor (7-for-17) despite converting on just 14.3 percent of 3-point attempts. Atlanta, on the other hand, shot 27.8 percent from the field (5-for-19).

MAINTAINING THEIR LEAD

Connecticut, who once led by eight points in the first half, held a 36-33 advantage heading into the intermission.

The Sun shot 40 percent (14-for-35) from the field in the first half, including 23.1 percent from long range (3-for-13). Connecticut did hold a minor edge on the glass, 25-21, but also had more turnovers (six to four).

The Dream, on the other end, shot 34.2 percent from field (13-for-38) while missing all five of the team’s 3-point attempts in the first half.

Bonner came alive in the second quarter and scored a game-high 14 points in 13 first-half minutes. She shot an efficient 5-for-9 from the floor.

D E N I E D#SUNState pic.twitter.com/KmR5LoEFhv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 11, 2020

ATLANTA BOUNCES BACK

Atlanta bounced back with a strong third quarter, outscoring the Sun by five points, to take a 56-54 lead into fourth quarter.

After early shooting troubles from deep, the Dream connected on a pair of 3-pointers while also changing the tide on the glass, out rebounding the Sun by five in the third frame alone.

It also didn’t help Connecticut that Bonner scored just one of her 15 points in the quarter.

Connecticut shot 43.8 percent from the field through three quarters while Atlanta increased their shooting percentage to 36.7 percent after a 23-point third quarter.