CT Sun Wrap: Beatrice Mompremier Records 16 Rebounds In Loss To Aces

The Sun currently have 34 total rebounds with 9 minutes left to play. This is without Alyssa Thomas who accounts for 8.8 rpg. — Annette Hogan (@hogan3219) September 4, 2020

But as expected, A’ja Wilson was sensational for the Aces with a game-high 24 points, and five players hit double-digit scoring. Dearica Hamby and Jackie Young scored 20 each off the bench, and there’s not much you can do about that.

With the loss, the Sun fall to 8-10 on their season while the Aces improve to 13-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Briann January

SG: Kaila Charles

PF: Essence Carson

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

MOMPREMIER BLOCK PARTY

With the Thomases out, Bonner stepped up early for the Sun notching their first five points. She set the tone early with a 3-pointer to score the first points of the game, and led Connecticut with nine points in the opening quarter.

Why waste time? DB is getting straight to it!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/laq7HQnYGI — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 4, 2020

And while the Sun certainly missed the Thomases on defense, Mompremier was fantastic on that end with three blocks and four rebounds in the opening quarter.

Still, behind McCoughtry and Jackie Young (off the bench) dropping seven first-quarter points each, the Aces’ 42.1 field goal percentage to open the game was enough to take a 22-16 lead.

Connecticut shot just 33.3 percent from the field and was 1-for-5 on its first attempts from beyond the arc.

3-POINTERS AREN’T FALLING

The Sun opened on a 5-3 run to start the second, but Young went off for the aces with eight points in the second to finish the half with 15 points, tied with Bonner for the most in the game to that point.

And though their shooting left a lot to be desired, Connecticut stayed in the game. Jones had a nice block in the second in addition and finished the half with six points, three rebounds two blocks and a steal.

And Mompremier settled in even more, dropping six points in the quarter to go along with ten rebounds and three blocks.

The Sun’s shooting woes, however, got worse. By the half, they were 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts and the Aces held a 43-36 lead at the break.

ACES CREATE SEPARATION

Las Vegas’ offense became more balanced in the third, allowing them some breathing room in the third.

Wilson and Kayla McBride got hot, finishing the third with 19 and 14 points, respectively.

Jones made two solid plays as time winded down to cut their deficit to 10 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the field to that point.

Connecticut trailed Las Vegas 71-61 entering the final frame.

THAT’S ALL, FOLKS

Dearica Hamby opened the fourth quarter with a strong sequence for Vegas, and her eighth point of the quarter gave her team a 17-point advantage with 7:28 to play.

Off the bench, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Theresa Plaisance hit 3-pointers to give the Sun some life, but the effort ultimately wasn’t enough.

The Sun were outscored 22-17 in the final quarter.

PLAY OF THE GAME

UP NEXT

Connecticut gets a day off Friday, and will return to play Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. ET against the Indiana Fever.

