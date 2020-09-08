CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Earns Playoff Berth With 85-70 Win Vs. Mercury

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SEE-SAW

The Sun opened up an early lead on the Mercury, though Phoenix saw glimpses of success throughout the quarter.

Connecticut found some early momentum, going on a 13-3 run to start the game.

Jasmine Thomas was helped off the floor just two minutes into the game, however, after appearing to roll her left ankle while battling in the paint. She did not return to the game.

Bonner made her first bucket against the Mercury less than three minutes in. And, of course, it was a beaut.

But Phoenix didn’t quit, trimming Connecticut’s lead to two on a 9-0 run late in the quarter aided by Kia Vaughn and Nia Coffey.

The Sun pushed their lead back to seven with a quick five points, a lead they’d ultimately take into the second quarter.

Connecticut shot a solid 56.3 percent from the field, while Phoenix completed just 33.3 percent of its attempts. The Sun led the entire first quarter.

PHOENIX MAKES IT FUN

It didn’t take long for the Mercury to make it a game.

Phoenix quickly chipped away Connecticut’s lead, making it a one-point game just 2:45 into the quarter on a Diggins-Smith triple.

The Mercury tried to close the gap a couple of times, but Bonner pushed the Sun’s lead back to three on both occasions.

The Mercury tied things up with just two minutes left in the half. The Sun quickly reopened a six-point advantage to end the half, with Bonner hitting with a nifty jumper at the buzzer.