CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Inches One Game Closer To Playoffs With Win Vs. Fever

The Sun are one win away from the playoffs.

Connecticut topped the Indiana Fever 96-77 in a hard-fought victory at IMG Academy at Bradenton, Fla.

DeWanna Bonner led all scorers with 28 points in addition to six rebounds in the contest. Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones recorded 20 points apiece for the Sun, while Kelsey Mitchell (16 points) and Teaira McCowan (15 points) did work for the Fever.

The Sun improved to 9-10 while the Fever fell to 5-14.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SUN START HOT

Connecticut got itself off to a solid start.

Both teams started a bit slow, but the Sun slowly built a double-figure lead midway through the quarter. Connecticut was over the glass and forcing turnovers

Jasmine Thomas looked solid early, earning four points and a big block in the first 10 minutes. Alyssa Thomas, meanwhile, notched 10 points in the first quarter alone.

The Sun took a 20-16 into the second quarter.

CONNECTICUT BUILDS ON LEAD

Connecticut maintained its double-figure lead through the first half of the quarter. The Fever trimmed the Sun’s lead to six at one point, but Connecticut managed to bring their lead back up to 10.

Connecticut shot 48.6 percent in the first half.

The Sun entered halftime up 47-37 despite missing all four of their shots from beyond the arc. The Fever shot 39.2 percent from the field.

MORE SUN SUCCESS

Things only went up from there for the Sun.

Connecticut kept its momentum, opening up an 18-point lead late in the quarter. Bonner and Thomas boosted their point totals in the third with 22 and 18 points apiece through three. Brionna Jones also stunned with 16 points.

B E A U T I F U L#SUNState pic.twitter.com/SO0tX7W9SE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 5, 2020

We'd say it's the bun, but we know better than that. DB gets it done🔥#SUNState pic.twitter.com/tulsmxwImu — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 5, 2020

The Sun shot 51.1 percent from the field in 30 minutes. The Fever went 39.1 shooting.