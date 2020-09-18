CT. Sun Wrap: Connecticut Upsets Sparks To Advance In WNBA Playoffs

Survive and advance.

That’s what the Connecticut Sun had to do in their Round 2, single-elimination game against the Los Angeles Sparks in order to continue their run in the WNBA playoffs.

And with their 73-59 upset, the Sun will stay in the league’s bubble at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for now.

Connecticut pulled away early, and the game was never close, as it benefited from Nneka Ogwumike’s absence to focus its defensive effort on Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray instead.

Parker had a 20-point double-double in the loss as the only Sparks starter to reach double-digit scoring. Off the bench, Seimone Augustus had 10 points while Gray struggled with just four points.

Los Angeles was held to 32.2 percent from the field, and was just 2-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Alyssa Thomas led the Sun in scoring with 19 points, seven boards, five assists and two steals in a balanced performance. DeWanna Bonner, meanwhile, had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in a double-double.

Starters Briann January, Brionna Jones and Jasmine Thomas hit double-digit scoring as well, as the Sun shot 45 percent from beyond the arc to take the win and never look back.

Here’s how it all went down:



STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

DEADLY FROM DEEP

It was a slow start, with buckets hard to come by for both squads, but Jones opened up the scoring for Connecticut, followed by a 3-pointer from January, which got the Sun hot from beyond the arc.

Connecticut was 4-for-6 from deep in the first frame, with January burying both attempts at a triple.

Meanwhile, the Sun’s defense was stifling, holding the Sparks to 4-for-19 shooting from the field, and 0-for-6 on 3-point tries. Even Parker was held to just two points in the frame, with no Los Angeles player surpassing that.

Jones and January led with six points apiece, while Bonner racked up six boards, five assists and a block to go with her two points.

The Sun led 22-8 at the end of the first, shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from deep while holding the Sparks to their fewest first-quarter points all season.

BONNER IS BALLIN’

Bonner and Ashley Thomas had a quiet first quarter — at least in terms of scoring — but found their stride in the second.

Bonner scored the Suns first five points of the quarter with a driving layup and a jumper from deep.

The two teams’ offenses weren’t as lopsided in the second, however, as Connecticut only outscored Los Angeles 17-15 in the quarter.

Candace Parker went to the charity stripe five times, capitalizing on each one, finding Alyssa Thomas with three personal fouls already in the first half.