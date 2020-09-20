CT. Sun Wrap: Jasmine Thomas leads Connecticut To Game 1 Win Vs. Aces

The Connecticut Sun didn’t care that they started their 2020 season off 0-5, or that in the WNBA semifinals, they had to face the No. 2 Las Vegas Aces and league MVP A’ja Wilson.

Instead, the Sun rose to the occasion, upsetting the Aces 87-62 in Game 1 of the five-game series.

And the winning effort was much in part thanks to point guard Jasmine Thomas who emerged offensively with 31 points, a new career-high in the playoffs.

Other than that, Connecticut’s defense, led by Alyssa Thomas’s five steals and two blocks, helped it take the lead and never look back. Las Vegas shot 33.8 percent from the field and just 7.1 percent from deep.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson was held to just 19 points with nine rebounds, and Jackie Young was the only other Aces player to reach double-digits with 17 points in the loss. Las Vegas had 14 turnovers.

In addition to her great defensive performance, Thomas supported the Sun with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 points off the bench.

Connecticut shot 50 percent from the field, and though DeWanna Bonner had just eight points, she led it on the glass with eight rebounds and four assists.

With the win, the Sun improve to 10-12 on their season and take a 1-0 series lead in the semifinals. The Aces, meanwhile, fall to an 18-4 record.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

QUIET QUARTER FOR LEAGUE MVP

The Sun and Aces were neck-and-neck for most of the opening quarter, but the Sun’s defense ultimately allowed them to create a small lead by the end of the first.

Connecticut came out with great pressure on defense, that led to Las Vegas shooting just 4-for-15 from the field and 0-for-2 from deep in the first. It also cased the Aces to commit six turnovers, which the Sun capitalized on.

Additionally, they held WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson to just two points in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Thomas emerged to lead the offense with eight first-quarter points — a much needed contribution as the Sun shot 36.8 percent from the field and were 0-for-3 from deep.

Jasmine Thomas leads the floor with 8 points so far.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/IfbKO1JyYq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 20, 2020

Connecticut led Las Vegas 14-10 after the first.

JASMINE JUMPERS

Bonner was scoreless in the first frame missing all four of her attempts, but got to the line to score the first two points of the quarter for the Sun.

But from there, points were hard to come by thanks to strong defense from both squads.

Finally, in response to a Wilson shot that made it a two-point game, Jasmine Thomas got things going again with a jumper and 3-pointer, consecutively, before heading to the line and sinking both free throws to give Connecticut it a 27-18 lead.

Jasmine Thomas went off from there, dropping 22 of the Sun’s 36 first-half points, leading all scorers.

22 first-half points from Jasmine! The most first-half points scored by a player since 2011.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/cHGez76RoD — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 20, 2020

The Sun closed out the first half up 36-25.

RUNNING UP THE SCORE

By the end of the third quarter, Jasmine Thomas led all scorers with 31 points, a new career-high in the playoffs for the point guard. With that, she helped increase the Sun’s shooting percentage to 48.1 percent from the field by the end of the frame.

And though Las Vegas entered the game with the No. 2 defense in the league, Jasmine Thomas put up as many points as the entire Aces lineup with just under four minutes in the quarter.

That effort got the rest of her team going, too. Alyssa Thomas finished the quarter with 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Bonner put up eight points with as many boards.

And coming off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman buried a 3-pointer to extend the Sun’s lead to 60-37.

Wilson had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jackie Young contributed 12 points off the bench for Las Vegas.

Connecticut outscored the Aces 18-16 in the third, making for a 64-41 lead entering the final quarter.

UPSET ALERT

The Sun extended their lead to as many as 30 points, bringing it on defense despite the large advantage, allowing the starters some rest after a job well done.

But between reserves Hiedeman and Kaila Charles, the offensive effort didn’t lament.

And by outscoring the Aces slightly in the fourth, 23-21, the Sun took a 1-0 series lead.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The hard drive and the contested finish, this is what you like to see off the bench.

UP NEXT

With Game 1 in the books, the Sun will look for another strong performance Tuesday, Sept. 22 against the Aces for Game 2.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images