Stars Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Dallas Stars last went to the Stanley Cup Final in 2000. They can snap that drought Monday night.

The Stars hold a 3-1 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Western Conference Final, with Game 5 set for Monday night. If Dallas wins, it will clinch the fifth Cup Final berth in franchise history.

Here’s how to watch Stats-Knights Game 5:

When: Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Thomas/USA TODAY Sports Images