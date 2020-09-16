Damian Lillard Perfectly Trolls Patrick Beverley After Clippers’ Game 7 Loss

Last Wednesday night, it appeared as though the Los Angeles Clippers were well on their way to the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for L.A., it couldn’t finish the job against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets overcame a 3-1 series deficit to the Clippers and completed their comeback Tuesday night with a 104-89 win over Kawhi Leonard and Co. in Game 7 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinals matchup. Denver now will move on to battle the Los Angeles Lakers, while Los Angeles will be leaving the Orlando bubble.

After the Clippers fully collapsed, Damian Lillard attempted to ease the blow by “graciously” offering to include Patrick Beverley in his vacation plans.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

These pair of veteran guards began feuding early upon the NBA’s restart. The Clippers earned a narrow win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the seeding round Aug. 8, which saw Lillard miss a pair of free throws late in the game. Beverley, thinking the Blazers’ season was nearing its end, tried to troll Lillard and his team with an Instagram comment that read “Cancun on 3.”

The Clippers, of course, made it farther in the 2020 playoffs than the Blazers did, but we imagine Lillard took a little solace in Tuesday night’s outcome.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images