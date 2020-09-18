Darwinzon Hernandez Injury: Red Sox Reliever Activated From Injured List

With just over a week to go in the season, the Boston Red Sox are getting one of their most exciting arms back.

On Friday afternoon, the team announced 23-year-old reliever Darwinzon Hernandez had been activated off the injured list. To make room for him on the active roster, Robinson Leyer was optioned to the team’s alternate training site.

Hernandez had been on the IL since August 31 with an SC joint sprain (in other words, a shoulder injury). But he threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and at that point a return seemed imminent.

The southpaw missed the beginning of the season because he had contracted COVID-19. He’s appeared in three games this campaign and has yet to allow a run over 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three hits and as many walks with seven strikeouts.

Leyer has appeared in six games this season and has a 21.21 ERA after giving up 11 runs over 4 2/3 innings.