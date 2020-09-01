David Krejci Praises Torey Krug As ‘Great Player’ After Bruins’ Loss

The Bruins have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And with that, Boston’s offseason begins.

Torey Krug remains one of the biggest question marks for the B’s with his contract coming to an end at the end of the 2019-20 season. The defenseman has been a critical figure for Boston both on and off the ice since joining the team full-time in 2013.

It’s no secret Krug is good at what he does. So the thought of losing him has some teammates, like David Krejci, a bit emotional after Monday night’s Game 5 loss.

“Torey is a great player. He always has your back,” Krejci said, per a team-provided transcript. “We definitely don’t want to see him leave. A great friend. I can’t say enough about that guy.”

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara’s contract also is up.