David Ortiz Revealed He Tested Positive For COVID-19, ‘This Is No Joke’

No one is immune to COVID-19, not even legends like David Ortiz.

The former Red Sox designated hitter revealed he tested positive for the novel virus during the fourth inning of Boston’s game against the New York Yankees. Ortiz joined NESN’s Jerry Remy, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley on the Red Sox broadcast.

Ortiz said he was asymptomatic and now is registering negative tests. The 44-year-old also revealed his brother contracted the coronavirus and spent time in the hospital.

“This is no joke,” he told the NESN booth.

Ortiz joined the Red Sox broadcasters to discuss the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images