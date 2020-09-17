David Ortiz To Join NESN Broadcast Booth Friday For Yankees-Red Sox Game

David Ortiz is bound to spice up Friday’s Boston Red Sox versus New York Yankees matchup.

The Red Sox legend will join NESN’s broadcast booth during the game to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the David Ortiz Children’s Fund. Big Papi will discuss his charitable organization, Hispanic Heritage Month and the storied Red Sox-Yankees rivalry around 8:30 p.m. ET on the telecast.

By watching Friday’s game, fans will learn how to donate to the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, which provides life-saving heart care to children in New England and the Dominican Republic. Ortiz won’t be the only special guest on Friday’s broadcast. Some of his friends, including actress Dascha Polanco also will join NESN’s booth during the game.

NESN’s pregame coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with “Friday Night Fenway.” First pitch of the Red Sox-Yankees game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Be sure to tune in, as you don’t want to miss Big Papi’s return to NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images