David Pastrnak Makes NHL First All-Star Team; Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask On Second Team

David Pastrnak’s hard work during the 2019-20 season has paid off.

The Boston Bruins forward Monday was named to the NHL’s First All-Star team. Other members of the squad include John Carlson, Roman Josi, Leon Draisaitl and Antemi Panarin.

Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask, meanwhile, were named to the league’s Second All-Star Team. Victor Hedman, Alex Pietrangelo, Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov also made the squad.

Presenting the 2019-20 Second All-Star Team.



Voting for each All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the conclusion of the regular season.

Pasta had 95 points (48 goals, 47 assists) before the NHL paused the regular season due to COVID-19. He racked up 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the Bruins’ postseason run.

Marchand was close behind with 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) this season, adding seven goals and five assists to his this resume in the 2020 postseason.

Rask went 26-8-0 in the regular season, including a 2.12 goals-against percentage.