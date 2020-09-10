Dennis Eckersley, Jerry Remy Compare Nerves Before Broadcasts To Playing In MLB Games

Even sports announcers have stressful jobs.

NESN Red Sox broadcasters Dennis Eckersley and Jerry Remy compared the nerves they have during NESN broadcasts to the nerves they experienced as players during MLB games.

Eckersley, a National Baseball Hall of Famer, went as far as to say, “this job is the closest thing you can get to playing ball again.” Dave O’Brien also admitted to having nerves is all of his broadcasts even after decades of experience.

Check out their full conversation in the video above.