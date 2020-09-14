Devin McCourty Shares Thoughtful Instagram After Patriots’ Week 1 Win

Sunday marked an emotional return to the football field for Devin McCourty.

The New England Patriots’ Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium came less than six months after McCourty and his wife, Michelle, lost their third child due to stillbirth. The veteran safety reflected on “the hardest time ever” in an Instagram post following the Patriots’ 21-11 triumph over their AFC East rival.

It was a stout performance by McCourty, who led all Patriots defenders in snap count Sunday, and the rest of New England’s defense. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was limited to 191 passing yards and threw three interceptions, while Miami’s rushing attack only amassed 87 yards on the ground.

The Patriots’ defense faces a much taller task Sunday night when they square off against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Seattle.

