DeWanna Bonner Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week (Again)

She’s done it again, folks.

The WNBA on Tuesday named DeWanna Bonner its Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the sixth week of regular-season action. This is the second time the Connecticut Sun star earned the honor this season, her first coming in Week 3.

Bonner averaged 25 points and 7.3 rebounds in the Sun’s three games last week. She shot a whopping 94.1 percent from the charity stripe, as well.

The 32-year-old looked especially stellar in the Sun’s win over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, nabbing 25 points (on 45 percent shooting, no less) and eight rebounds against her former team.

Here are just a few highlights from her busy week on the court: