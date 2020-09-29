Did Aaron Rodgers Address Danica Patrick Breakup With Vague Comments?

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t publicly commented on his breakup with Danica Patrick, but that seemingly changed last week.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and retired NASCAR star broke up sometime during the spring and early summer months, with Patrick herself confirming the split in July. Rodgers clearly hasn’t allowed the situation to affect his performance on the football field, as he and the Packers have looked dominant amid a 3-0 start to the 2020 NFL season.

During a conversation last week with former NFL players Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk, Rodgers explained why he appears to be having so much fun this season. It’s hard to view portions of his remarks as anything other than a commentary on his relationship with Patrick.

“I have just a new and increased love of life,” Rodgers said. “And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Make of that what you will.

The Packers will return to the field next Monday when they host the Atlanta Falcons. As for Patrick, she’s busy picking up the pieces after a wildfire hit a portion of her Napa Valley property.

