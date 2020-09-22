DK Metcalf Features Stephon Gilmore In Instagram After Patriots-Seahawks

DK Metcalf was presented with a tall task Sunday night, and he rose to the occasion.

Metcalf spent much of the Seahawks’ Week 2 matchup with the Patriots covered by Stephon Gilmore, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The second-year wideout ultimately paced Seattle in receiving yards (94), 54 of which came on a touchdown grab over Gilmore.

It was a fierce wire-to-wire battle between the two, and tensions even boiled over a bit when Metcalf and Gilmore engaged in a brief scuffle on the Seahawks’ sideline. But it was the Ole Miss product who earned the last laugh, as Seattle left CenturyLink Field with a 35-30 win.

Metcalf took to Instagram one day after the Seahawks’ “Sunday Night Football” win with a post that featured Gilmore and a competitive caption.

The post drew reactions from a few of Metcalf’s Seahawks teammates.

Jamal Adams: Talk yo talk brotha! ✊🏽

Quandre Diggs: 😤 big dawg!!

Jarran Reed: 🤬

Duane Brown: 🗣🗣🗣

It certainly wasn’t the Patriots secondary’s finest performance, but the unit didn’t leave Seattle with concerns. In fact, New England’s defensive backfield actually pulled some silver linings from the Week 2 loss.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images