Does Andy Reid Envision Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Success With Patrick Mahomes?

We’re so quick to move on and wonder who could be next, aren’t we?

The New England Patriots had the best-ever combination of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. We all know the accolades — six Super Bowl titles, and so many Lamar Hunt trophies they started to use them as paper weights.

But we want more. We want different.

And that’s where Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes come into play. The pair just won their first Super Bowl together in February, and look poised to claim another upon season’s end.

So, do they believe they could overwrite the two GOATs from New England? Reid, for one, doesn’t look at it like that.

“Listen, they did it forever and did it so well and better than anybody,” he said Wednesday during a conference call with New England reporters.

“We’re young pups here in that area and so we’re just trying to get ready play the Patriots is what we’re trying to do and haven’t thought too much about the other thing. I wouldn’t at all take that accomplishment that Bill and Tom had,” Reid continued. “That was phenomenal.”

Fair enough.

The two teams will take the field Sunday, albeit without Brady for the first time. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be another classic showdown between the 2-1 Patriots and 3-0 Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images