Dolphins Players Respond To Cam Newton’s Call-Out After Patriots’ Win

Tempers flared at the conclusion of the Week 1 game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

Cam Newton, who scored two touchdowns in his Patriots debut, put the contest on ice with an 11-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Shortly after New England sealed its 21-11 win at Gillette Stadium, Newton needed to be shuffled to the sideline by his teammates after he jawed with a few Miami players. The star quarterback after the game revealed his ire was drawn by Dolphins reaching for his chain.

Newton referenced the sequence in a celebratory Instagram post after his Patriots debut. Let’s just say it didn’t sit very well with a pair of Fins, who expressed as much in the comment section of Newton’s photo.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson: “We don’t won’t that weak ass chain.”

Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis: “Man ain’t nobody want your fake ass chains shit was weak anyway 😂.”

For those wondering, the AFC East rivals aren’t set to meet again until Dec. 20 when Miami will host New England for a Week 15 clash.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images