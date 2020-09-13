Dominic Thiem Vs. Alexander Zverev: Watch US Open Men’s Final Online

For the first time in six years, the winner of the men’s tennis U.S. Open will be earning their first Grand Slam.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will take the court Sunday for the men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, breaking a trend that has gone back 13 majors that were all won by either Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

This is Thiem’s fourth whack at a major title, and Zverev’s debut in a match of this importance.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online: FuboTV (free trial) | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images