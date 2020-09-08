‘Double Coverage With The McCourty Twins’ Podcast To Air On NESN Starting Wednesday

New England Sports Network (NESN) announced Season 3 of “”Double Coverage with the McCourty Twins” will premiere exclusively on the network. The first episode will debut on NESN on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The highly popular podcast first launched in 2018 and is a peek into the lives of the two New England Patriots stars and twin brothers, Devin and Jason McCourty. The show regularly features high-profile guests, plus offers thoughtful commentary on current events and culture within sports and beyond. The 30-minute NESN episode will precede the full episode airing on YouTube by two days.

Devin McCourty is a three-time Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots and first round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Jason McCourty is a Super Bowl Champion with the Patriots and a sixth round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The 11-year NFL veteran also played for the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns. Air dates for subsequent episodes will be released at a later date.

To watch clips of the show and learn more about future premiere dates, visit NESN.com or follow NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.