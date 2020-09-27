Draymond Green Chirps Paul Pierce For Hot Take About LeBron James

OK, so it’s clear Paul Pierce and LeBron James aren’t on friendly terms.

But Pierce has landed himself in a bit of hot water with one of the most opinionated players in the NBA.

The former Boston Celtics star had some harsh words for James on Friday after the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Denver Nuggets the night prior. (James, by the way, put up 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his 38-minute effort Thursday night.)

“Players today are scared of LeBron,” Pierce said on ESPN. “… My era’s out of the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron.”

Well, Green didn’t take too kindly to Pierce’s comment. And he made that clear Saturday on his Instagram story.

“Enjoy retirement man… you still fear Bron… shut up already! We get it!!!” he wrote.

Yikes.

It’s worth reiterating the tension that remains between Pierce and James, who apparently have been beefing for quite some time. According to ex-Celtics Kendrick Perkins, it all started with a Pierce spitting in James’ direction during a preseason contest between Boston and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004.

Doesn’t look like this feud is ending anytime soon, either.

