Dream Vs. CT Sun Preview: Connecticut Eyes Winning End To Regular Season

The Connecticut Sun still can end the regular season as a .500 team.

The Sun will face the Atlanta Dream on Friday night in Bradenton, Fla., in Connecticut’s last game of the 2020 WNBA regular season. Having clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs, this game will give the Sun a chance to tune up for the postseason. The Dream will play their last game of the season Sunday before leaving the WNBA bubble.

Here’s how to watch the Dream versus Sun game:

Atlanta Dream (6-14) vs. Connecticut Sun (10-11)

When: Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. ET

Online: Facebook

Recent meetings

This is the second, and final, Dream-Sun game of 2020. The Sun beat the Dream 93-82 on Aug. 10 in their previous meeting.

Players to watch

Connecticut star DeWanna Bonner has scored at least 20 points in her last six games, including 32 Wednesday in the Sun’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury.



Dream guard Betnijah Laney leads Atlanta with 16.9 points and 4.1 assists per contest. She has been a bright spot in her team’s disappointing campaign.

