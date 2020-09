In case you hadn’t noticed, Drew Brees is a pretty good quarterback.

The New Orleans Saints signal-caller recorded a three-touchdown game for the 94th time in his NFL career Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers. And with the stat came a little bit of history.

Brees now has the most three-touchdown games in NFL history. Peyton Manning, who retired from the league in 2015, had 93 in 17 seasons.

This is Drew Brees’ 94th career game with 3+ pass touchdowns, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most such games in NFL history @Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 28, 2020

Impressive.