Dwyane Wade Calls Out Paul Pierce On Twitter After Heat Beat Celtics

Dwyane Wade had a few words for Paul Pierce after the Heat eliminated the Celtics from the playoffs.

Miami topped Boston 125-113 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night, punching its ticket to the NBA Finals in the process. It’s the third time since 2011 the Heat have ended the Celtics’ chances at the title, too.

So, of course, Wade, a former Heat star, had to chirp at his old rival after Miami pulled out the stunning victory. And made his message was short and sweet.

Check it out:

Called. Out.

Will Pierce respond? Only time will tell.

