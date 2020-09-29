Eagles’ Doug Pederson Won’t Bench Carson Wentz Despite Rocky Start To Season

Doug Pederson is not ready to give up on Carson Wentz.

The Eagles quarterback has been picked off six times in Philadelphia’s first three games and has yet to help lead the team to a win.

But Pederson isn’t thinking of benching Wentz so early in the season.

“No. You don’t go there. That’s a knee-jerk reaction,” Pederson said during an appearance on 94.1 WIP on Monday. “Carson’s our quarterback. We’re going to get it fixed. He is going to get it fixed.”

Philly tied with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to bring its record to 0-2-1.