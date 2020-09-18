Enes Kanter Refutes Locker Room Rumors After Celtics-Heat Game 2

Enes Kanter is putting an end to any rumors that came out of the Celtics’ locker room Thursday night.

Reports surfaced that things got chippy after Boston’s 106-101 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2 after an ugly third-quarter collapse.

Marcus Smart reportedly was yelling, and it sounded like things were being thrown. The players chalked it up to it being emotional after the loss, and Kanter provided his two cents as well with a (sort of) NSFW tweet.

Too many Bullsh.t rumors out there, this group of guys is one of the best I’ve been around.

No one can split our family up.

Keep fighting & grinding. — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 18, 2020

Well, even if something did go down, it sounds like the C’s will just keep grinding going forward.

Game 3 is set for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

