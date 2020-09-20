Enes Kanter Trolls Celtics ‘Haters’ After Boston’s Game 3 Win Over Heat

It appears the post-Game 2 drama is behind the Celtics — for now.

Boston on Saturday earned a 117-106 win over the Heat to narrow Miami’s Eastern Conference finals lead to 2-1. It was an encouraging performance that arrived just two days after reports of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, among others, losing their cool in the locker room. Understandably, many viewed the drama as indicative of the Celtics becoming unglued.

Enes Kanter had a message for those people following Saturday’s game inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

Check it out, along with a great reaction from Marcus Smart:

Great team win 💯 Gordon’s back 🔥. Enes u funny man. https://t.co/EsFar2bjSd — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 20, 2020

The Celtics and Heat now can enjoy an extended break as the NBA allows the Western Conference catch up to the East on the schedule.

Boston and Miami will square off Wednesday night in Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images